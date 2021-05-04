Armenia a gateway for Iran trade with Eurasia: Official

Yarijanian told IRNA on Tuesday that without COVID-19 outbreak, Iran could experience significant economic presence in the region.

Moreover, the banking relations between the Islamic Republic and the world has been another obstacle in the way of increasing trade ties, because Tehran has not yet accepted the conditions of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said, adding that Iran cannot fully utilize the SWIFT financial mechanism; therefore, international transactions are being conducted very hard.

Referring to restrictions imposed by Armenia on import of more than 1,000 commodities from Turkey in recent months, he underlined that the situation provides Iran with an opportunity to expand trade ties with Armenia.

Given the joint borders of Armenia and Iran, the two countries can use the geographical privilege to transit more goods.

Yarijanian further noted that the trade tariff between Armenia and Canada is four percent, urging Iran to use the opportunity, which has been neglected so far.

The trade volume between Iran and its neighboring states stood at 82,535,389 tons worth 36,502,315,869 dollars in last Iranian year (ended in March 20, 2021).

1424

