Iran, Afghanistan sign 2nd border agreement

The agreement was signed by the Deputy Governor General for economic affairs of southeastern Iranian province of Sistan andBaluchestan, Mandana Zangeneh, and the Deputy Governor of the southwestern Afghan province of Nimroz, Abdolnabi Barahooei in Zaranj, according to the Saturday report of public relations office of Sistan and Baluchestan governor general office.

Zaranj City in west of Afghanistan hosted the signing ceremony.

Zaranj, a city on border with Iran, can connect Afghan businesspersons to Chabahar free waters in south of Iran, Zangeneh said.

She added that joint meetings will help facilitate transportation in borders.

They will also secure livelihood of those living in joint borders, the Iranian official noted.

Meanhwile, protecting livelihood needs bilateral cooperation and interaction among provinces of both countries, she stressed.

For his part, Zmaryalai Ahadi, the Governor of Nimroz who was present in the signing ceremony, said he is keen to make development in joint borders.

As he underlined, the two should make effort to implement agreements at the shortest time.

Iran has long borders with Afghanistan in east of the country.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish