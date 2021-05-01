Official: Iran to supply part of 2022 World Cup equipment

Speaking to IRNA, Mousapour said Iran and Qatar enjoy suitable political relations but still have failed to achieve the desired level of trade ties.

Referring the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, he said Iranian private sector is now providing Qatar with many of the necessary construction materials and equipment.

He noted that the volume of trade between Iran and Qatar has reached $350m.

Mousapour called for defining mega projects for increasing trade ties between Iran and Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, the quadrennial international men's association football championship contested by the national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

