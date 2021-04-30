Vienna talks satisfying despite difficulties, disagreements: Vaezi

He said that Iran’s negotiating team was trying to go forward within the framework defined by the high-ranking officials in Iran and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Vaezi said that Iran’s economy would see good days ahead once US sanctions were removed; an issue which is being discussed by Iran and other JCPOA participants, as well as the US in Vienna.

The official said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to the regional countries was in line with Iran’s viewpoint that sees expansion of ties with the neighboring states a strategic objective and welcomes dialog with neighbors.

Underlining that Zarif’s trip bore positive results, Vaezi said that Iran has always expressed readiness to hold talks and expand interaction with Saudi Arabia to ease tensions and strengthen cooperation.

He went on to explain that strengthening ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia was in the interest of the region.

