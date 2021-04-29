Araghchi exchanges JCPOA with Austrian foreign minister

The Austrian foreign minister wrote in a tweet that "Negotiations on the revival of JCPOA are underway in Vienna. Austrian foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg met with the deputy foreign minister today to review the negotiation process and discuss the next steps."

Representatives of JCPOA member states have been meeting in Vienna during the past three weeks to discuss activating the agreement and the possible return of the United States to it. They have convened several meetings in the form of JCPOA joint commissions in Vienna so far and made progress in reviving the nuclear deal.

The new round of the JCPOA joint commission meeting was held last Tuesday in the presence of Iranian delegations as well as the 4+1 group at the Grand Hotel in Vienna. At this meeting, the participants decided to speed up the dialogue process and agreed that the activities of the expert groups in the two areas of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues should continue intensively and quickly.

It was also decided to form a third group called “expert group of executive arrangements” to discuss the practical arrangements needed to implement the lifting of sanctions and then the US return to the nuclear deal.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA last week, the Austrian foreign minister said: I am optimistic about the progress of the Vienna talks and it is everyone's interest to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all parties and the return of the United States to the agreement.

