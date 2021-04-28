Over 40,000 tons of products exported from Iran's Qeshm island

Homayouni made the remarks in a press conference in Qeshm on Tuesday night.

He said that 20,446 tons of products worth $31 million were imported through the customs of Qeshm island.

The Director-General of the Qeshm Customs Office of Hormozgan province added that the products are mainly exported to France, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Germany.

The coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea have a great potential for the development of the petrochemical industry and so far permits have been issued for the development of petrochemical industries in Qeshm Island, Special Parsian Economic Zone, Bandar-e-Jask, and Iran's Mokran Coasts.

Mokran coastal region is located in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan in southeastern Iran. It is a 1,000-km stretch along the Gulf of Oman near Pakistan's Karachi port.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish