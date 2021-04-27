JCPOA Joint Commission meeting resumes in Vienna

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is the head of the Iranian delegation in the talks and relevant officials, including the governor of Central Bank of Iran, minister of petroleum, and chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, accompany him in the negotiations.

Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora is to chair the meeting, in which representatives of Iran, China, Russia, France, the UK, Germany, and the European Union participate.

The meeting is to discuss verifiable removal of US sanctions on Iran and prospect of Washington’s return to the deal, from which it withdrew in 2018.

After the meeting, as a routine, several bilateral and multilateral session will be held between the delegations.

Araghchi and Mora met earlier today; and the heads of the Iranian, Russian, and Chinese delegations held a meeting in the morning.

Araghchi also held a meeting with representatives of the European trio.

