Iran, Russia, China urge lifting all US imposed sanctions

The three countries' representatives regarded removing sanctions as a necessary condition for returning to the nuclear deal.

The meeting between the heads of delegations of Iran, Russia, and China was held on the threshold of the resumption of joint JCPOA meetings in Vienna on Tuesday.

The heads of delegations of Iran, Russia, and China urged the full participation of the three delegations and the necessity of continuing consultations between the three states continuously.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Vienna Yesterday (April 26) to go ahead with talks with P4+1.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish