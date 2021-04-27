Russian official terms JCPOA negotiations with Iran & China as fruitful

“The delegations of #China, #Iran, and #Russia met today before the meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA,” he tweeted.

“We compared notes and exchanged views on the way ahead towards full restoration of the nuclear deal. It was a very fruitful meeting,” he further noted.

The meeting between the heads of delegations of Iran, Russia, and China was held on the threshold of the resumption of joint JCPOA meetings in Vienna on Tuesday.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Vienna Yesterday (April 26) to go ahead with talks with P4+1.

