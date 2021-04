Gooya told IRNA that there are facilities for detecting the Indian virus in the country.

All suspected cases of any type of coronavirus are tested and investigated, he further noted.

Earlier today, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced that some 462 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 70,532.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish