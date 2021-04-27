Over 213,000 passengers tested for COVID-19 at Iranian borders

Some 1 33,271 rapid tests have been carried out at the country's 28 official borders and 55 individuals have been temporarily quarantined, Valipour said.

So far, 213,250 passengers have been monitored through the plan, the officilal added.

Ministries of health and transport have adopted a plan with the goal of rapidly identifying and testing incoming passengers and keeping them in quarantine facilities, if necessary.

Some 28 border posts have been selected, including 16 land borders, 10 air borders, and two sea borders, to test all incoming passengers and quarantine them in case of necessity.

Some 471 members of the IRCS are working to carry out the plan, he said.

Valipour added that Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Ministry of Roads and Urban Development as well as the Red Crescent Society collaborated to screen people for COVID-19 disease from March 10 to April 27.

Some 496 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 70,070, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

