Iran reports three cases of South African virus variant

Speaking in a TV program, Namaki said that the cases were undergoing new method tests to make sure about.

Underlining that the healthcare system is strictly monitoring the situation, Health Minister added that several Indian nationals were identified with COVID-19 infections but it was still unknown that if the infection was caused by the Indian variant.

Many existing coronavirus vaccines didn’t work against South African virus strain, Nakami waned, urging people to observe health protocols strictly to avoid being caught by this variant in addition to the UK variant.

He said that the healthcare system has been caught by a sudden surge in cases and deaths and the situation would even deteriorate in coming days.

Iran began vaccinating people over the age of 80 today, Health Minister said, hoping that high-risk groups would have received vaccines by the end of May.

Two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Pasteur and COV-Iran Barekat, started third phase of clinical test and mass production last week.

