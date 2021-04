Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said based on the national anti-COVID19 committee approval, no domestic airliner is allowed to have direct or indirect flights to India, Pakistan and countries in trouble with variants of the virus.

Flights to and from 41 countries have already been prohibited by national ICAO and those who want to take flights from and to the countries listed as high risk are required to do coronavirus test in Iran.

