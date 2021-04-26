Official: Iran, Turkey trade volume should reach $30b

Over the past few years, both Iran and Turkey have shown a strong will to bolster mutual cooperation, he underlined.

This will can be traced back to the agreements inked between the two sides in the past years, he noted.

The two sides have been targeting to enhance the level of cooperation in various areas, he further noted.

Reviewing the conditions for enhancing mutual cooperation in the post-sanctions situation, reviving oil exports to Turkey, and reinforcing exports in other commodity groups, as well as developing banking cooperation will be among the other issues to be discussed at the virtual meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Turkey.

