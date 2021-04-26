Vaezi: Turkey always been Iran’s most important neighbor

Vaezi made the remarks at the coordination meeting of the 28th meeting of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between Iran and Turkey on Monday.

He said that the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation outlines the one-year roadmap for strengthening relations, adding that developing relations with neighbors have a significant role in the foreign policy of all countries, and Turkey has always been and is an important neighbor of Iran.

Referring to the importance of the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, he noted that holding such meetings is accompanied by numerous meetings and talks with member officials, which can remove many obstacles to the expansion of cooperation and relations.

The coronavirus outbreak has created problems for all nations, including Turkey and Iran, as well as international cooperation, which they must try to overcome by holding such meetings and consultations, he highlighted.

Vaezi stressed the need to expand cooperation and interactions between the neighboring border provinces of the two countries and its importance in enhancing the level of bilateral relations.

