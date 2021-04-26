Commander: Border guards strong bastion against aggression

On the anniversary of the US army’s 1980 Operation Eagle Claw which ended in a dramatic failure, Goudarzi said that US aircrafts violating Iran’s territory at that time were caught in a sand storm by the grace of God and their operation failed.

He said that Iran’s Border Guards Command has managed to improve its defensive capability and was serving as stronghold against the foes.

Iran’s Border Guard is putting in a high priority on fighting goods trafficking in line with the guidance by the Supreme Leader to make this Persian year (March 2021, March 2022) a year of ‘supporting production and removing obstacles’, the commander said.

9416**1416

