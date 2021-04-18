Iran’s border guards overhaul one ton illicit drugs

Ahmad-Ali Goudarzi, NAJA border commander, said that the border guards have received information about smuggle of weapons and drugs; so, the border forces intensified controlling measures and planned precise operation to stop the plots.

Police forces resorted to intelligence operation to find pathways that are being used for drug smuggling, Goudarzi said, adding that border guards of Saravan county in Sistan-Baluchestan province found clues about plans of some armed elements and drug smugglers, who wanted to enter Iran via Esfandak border point.

Smugglers wanted to smuggle drugs by two vehicles into the country, and when they saw border guards fired at them, but the guards fired back and the smugglers could not stand against the guards’ superiority; then, they left behind vehicles and drugs and fled the situation, the commander said.

So, the brave border guards succeeded in confiscate two vehicles and 1,538 kilograms of drugs, including 1,520 kilograms of opium and 18 kilograms of cannabis, he added.

He said that the enemies of the Islamic Republic should be aware of the fact that the Iranian border guards are ready more than ever to respond to any infiltration into the country and will not allow those, who want to disrupt security and discipline, to pursue their illegal acts.

