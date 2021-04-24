President calls for precautionary measures against Indian virus variant

In a meeting of Iran’s Coronavirus Hearquarters, Rouhani said the Indian strain of the Coronavirus, which is worse than the UK, Brazilian, South African and other variants, is now a danger facing Iran.

Warning that the spread of the Indian variant in Iran would lead to a huge problem, Rouhani ordered governor generals of Razavi Khorasan, South Khorasan, Sistan & Baluchestan, Kerman and Hormozgan provinces in East and South Iran to take precautionary measure to prevent such a problem.

He said that a meeting of armed forces, border guards, governor generals, the Red Crescent, Health Ministry, Roads and Urban Development Ministry and other related agencies would convene later today to coordinate measures and develop a framework in this regard.

Iran has been facing the fourth wave of the coronavirus spread in recent weeks, as it has banned normal travels and flights to and from many countries including neighboring Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan as well as India.

