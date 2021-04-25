Zarif meets Emir of Qatar

In Zarif’s Sunday evening meeting with the Qatari emir the Iranian top diplomat elaborated the latest developments in Tehran-Doha comprehensive ties, especially in political and economic fields, and evaluated as very positive the two countries broad potentials for further expansion and development of them.

Zarif in this meeting also informed Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani about the Islamic Republic of Iran’s viewpoints on ways for expansion of Tehran’s interactions with the regional countries, as well as the latest developments in Iran’s nuclear talks with the G4+1 countries.

Emir of Qatar Sheik Tamim bin Hamad ale-Thani, too, in the meeting emphasized the great significance of his country’s excellent ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, announcing Doha’s enthusiasm for further expansion of ties with Iran.

Iranian foreign minister atop a high ranking delegation departed Tehran for Iraq and Qatar on Sunday. According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zarif’s visits of Doha and Baghdad is in the framework of further expansion of bilateral relations, as well as talks on regional and international developments.

He also met and conferred with his Qatari counterpart Muhammad Abdul-Rahman ale-Thani earlier on Sunday evening.

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish