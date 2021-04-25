ME region got closer to war without Iran deal: expert

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Hosseini said that Iran and 4+1 as well as the United States were working in Vienna to have a joint definition of how the US should rejoin the deal and how Iran should return to full compliance.

He said that Iran insisted that the US must lift all sanctions it has imposed after withdrawal from the JCPOA, informally known as Iran nuclear deal, in 2018, but Washington disagreed, saying that Iran should do first with compliance.

Iran and other JCPOA participants, namely France, China, Germany, Russia and the UK, as well as the US are moving forward with several rounds of talks in Vienna to develop a framework to revive the deal.

Hosseini underlined that it would be possible that an agreement to return to the nuclear deal is reached in near future, but dispute over issues beyond the JCPOA are not something parties could agree upon in the short-term.

Iran and the United States could hold talks to mend fences on issues beyond the JCPOA, but that depends on whether the US returns to the deal, honestly implements it and stops hostility to Iran, the expert said.

He elaborated on the role of Russia and China that they have more realistic approach to the problem and know that if Iran deal failed to come back to life, it would endanger their interests in the region and the EU states also share a similar view.

He opined that the revival of the JPOCA is in the best interest of all countries in West Asia, as it was seen during the three years of absence of the deal that the region got closer to war, tension and crisis.

