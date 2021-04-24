Iran exports $53m goods to Iraq via Mehran customs in Farvaedin

Weight of the commodities has been over 183,000 tons, Roohollah Gholami said.

He said that watermelon, apple, orange and tomato were agricultural products exported to Iraq through Mehran border customs.

Although passengers are not allowed to cross the border due to the pandemic, Mehran international border post is open for trade activities, the official noted.

Meanwhile, health protocols as preemptive measure are being followed on the border, he stated.

Mehran in Ilam with 230 km distance from Baghdad is Iran’s closest border city to Iraqi capital.

Mehran is 85 km of southwest of Ilam.

