The two planned to finalize the agreement during next meeting.

An official at Zanjan University of Medical Sciences told IRNA on Thursday that the agreement has a bright future.

Ali-Reza Shoghli added that continuation of such meetings will help remove obstacles to production.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution named the new Iranian year- Nowruz- as "Production: Support and Removing Barriers."

