Rouhani calls on implementation of existing JCPOA deal

Speaking in a cabinet meeting, Rouhani said that the solution to Iran’s nuclear issue is to implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"It is obvious to everyone, to the 5+1, Europe and the region that the deal should be implemented accurately.”

He stated that Iran wanted implementation of the very JCPOA ‘no more and no less’, adding that Iran would not accept any supplementary deal to the existing one.

Iran has suffered hundreds of billions of dollars in damage due to illegal sanctions imposed by the US in the last four years, the President said.

This claim would remain in place, but the prime issue now is the implementation of the existing deal, he went on to state.

Iran has suffered hundreds of billions of dollars in damage due to illegal sanctions imposed by the US in the last four years, the President said, Iran reserves the right to seek reparation from the US.

Rouhani underlined that the US must remove all sanctions imposed and reimposed under any label after it ceased its participation to the JCPOA.

The situation should return to the time when the JCPOA was signed in 2015 and all unilateral and international sanctions against Iran were removed, he added.

The president said that the United States must exactly specify all the sanctions with exact details on paper and explain how they were going to lift them.

Rouhani added that Iran’s part of the solution would be done in two phases: Iran would verify if sanctions were practically removed and in case of verification, Iran would return to full compliance with the nuclear restrictions in the JCPOA.

He also emphasized that Iran needs to see honesty, seriousness and quickly resolving the issue in 5+1 , namely five world powers plus Germany, so that it could continue to implement the deal and this should be concluded in a short period, not in long-term.

