Salehi: Power cables ok in Natanz, enrichment underway

According to the spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament (Majlis) "Abolfazl Amoui" in a meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the parliament on Tuesday, Salehi also explained the damage to the power transmission cables of Natanz site as a result of the sabotage by a Reza Karimi who was later identified as the spy behind the treason.

He said Salehi stressed that the cables damaged in the accident were speedily replaced and noted that the main power supply to the Natanz enrichment facility were now connected to the grid.

Amoui added that Salehi emphasized thanks to the timely measures taken, enrichment in Natanz never stopped, even when the main power cable was cut.

Salehi had said several centrifuge chains were reactivated in the same area where the power was damaged.

The parliamentarian also said that the AEOI chief had underlined that enemy's aimed to stop enrichment in Iran but they failed, adding that according to a law passed by the Iranian lawmakers, Iran started 60% enrichment to provide for the domestic needs and prove the country's capabilities in this area as well.

Salehi further said that Iran's enemies, including the Zionist regime, have made repeated attempts to sabotage Iran's nuclear program, many of them through the efforts of the organization's technical and security staff but they all were all detected and foiled.

Amoui said that MPs present in the meeting praised the timely reaction of the Iranian scientists to the sabotage act by starting 60% enrichment in Natanz site.

