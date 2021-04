Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for West Asia Rasoul Mousavi published in a Twitter message the news of Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Tehran.

Mousavi said that meetings with President Hassan Rouhani, Majlis Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are on Qureshi’s agenda.

He added that the third border point of Iran and Pakistan, i.e. Pishin-Mand border point, will be officially inaugurated on Wednesday.

