Azerbaijan has imported 37, 386 tons of potatoes at the cost of $8,973,000 in the first two months of the current year.

Azerbaijan imported 96.2 percent of its potatoes from Iran in the first two months of this year.

The total volume of potato imports increased by 24.2% in the first two months of this year compared to the same period a year ago.

