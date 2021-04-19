Vienna talks enter drafting stage, says Russian envoy

"Summing up the results of 2 weeks of deliberations on #JCPOA restoration we can note with satisfaction that the negotiations entered the drafting stage," Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna, wrote on his Twitter account.

"Practical solutions are still far away, but we have moved from general words to agreeing on specific steps towards the goal," he added.

The latest round of talks between Iran and other participants to the JCPOA to revive the deal started on Thursday in Vienna at the expert level.

The talks are aimed at preparing a framework for the US to rejoin the JCPOA and for Iran to return to full compliance with the restrictions in the deal.

Iran has taken several measures to reduce its compliance with the JCPOA-related commitments due to the US withdrawal from the deal followed by the resumption of sanctions against Iran.

Tehran has said that the measures were taken in accordance with the JCPOA provisions and are reversible in case other participants do their share of obligations.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish