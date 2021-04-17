JCPOA Joint Commission to discuss sanctions removal formula: China

All the parties agreed today to accelerate the talks for removing sanctions and other related issues in the coming weeks, said Wang Qun, the Permanent Representative and Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of the Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna.

Speaking to the reporters, Wang said that the members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action had taken useful, effective, and constructive steps toward lifting the sanctions, hoping that the Commission would start talks on the formula to remove the sanctions.

The fourth round of the 18th meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which took place at the level of deputies with the presence of the Iranian delegations and the P4 + 1 in Vienna, ended a few hours ago.

Attendees examined the conversations over the past few days and received reports from expert groups on sanctions and nuclear issues.

At the meeting, it was decided that bilateral and multilateral talks, as well as technical consultations, would continue in the coming days and that the joint commission would be held again if necessary.

Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Action Enrique Mora said in a Twitter message after the meeting that a review of the outcome of intensive negotiations on the JCPOA shows that progress has been made.

"After intensive talks, we have taken stock in the Joint Commission. Progress has been made in a far from easy task. We need now more detailed work," Enrique Mora wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that "key that everyone is committed to the same objectives: US rejoining the #JCPOA and its full implementation".

