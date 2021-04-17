JCPOA Joint Commission meeting kicks off in Vienna

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is heading the Iranian delegation in the negotiations.

The meeting is supposed to review the previous talks and discuss the results of two workgroups focusing on sanctions and nuclear issues.

The participants of the meeting are to decide about the speed and the methods of continuation of the work, as well as other issues that need to be dealt with.

Before today’s meeting, several bilateral and multilateral meetings have been held between the head of Iranian delegation, Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora, and heads of other countries’ delegation.

Parallel to these talks, technical consultations and discussion of expert groups continue.

