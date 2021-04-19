Iran FM calls for preferential tariffs agreement with Indonesia

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting in Jakarta with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Zarif voiced Tehran’s readiness to continue with talks with Jakarta on the preferential tariff agreement.

Zarif hailed the principled stands of Indonesia at the UN Security Council to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – and to help support the implementation of the UNSC Resolution 2231.

The Indonesian foreign minister, for her part, lauded the growing relations between the two countries on different areas, including the economic sector, expressing hope that both countries will facilitate bilateral trade by the joint trade commission and agreements under study.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed ways to support the international law and discussed the latest developments on the peace process in Afghanistan.

Zarif left Tehran for Jakarta on Sunday in the context of “Ramadan diplomacy” to promote bilateral relations.

