Iran's free style wrestler bags gold medal in Asian Championships

Kamran Ghasempour won a gold medal after beating Tsogtgerel Munkhbaatar from Mongolia 10-0 in the final bout of 92-kg.

Earlier, At 86-kg, Hassan Yazdani defeated Deepak Punia from India 10-0 in the final.

The 34th edition of the Asian Championships kicked off yesterday in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

At the end of the first day's competition, Ali Sha’bani won gold in 97, Alireza Sarlak and Ali Savadkouhi won silver in the 57 and 79 weights classes, respectively, and Morteza Ghiasi won bronze at 65.

