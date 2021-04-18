Envoy: IAEA verifies Iran's 60% enrichment

The IAEA released a report to verify that on April 17 that Iran has started producing UF6 with 60% purity through feeding UF6 gas with 5% purity simultaneously to IR4 and IR6 chains in Natanz Enrichment Center, Gharibabadi told reporters.

He added that Iran's IR6 enrichment level was 55.3%.

Earlier, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said that Iran has begun enriching uranium at 60 percent at the Natanz nuclear facility.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the decision to enrich uranium to the level of 60 percent is a response to sabotage at the Natanz nuclear facility.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish