Iranian freestyle wrestlers at Asian Championships' final

Names of the three Iranians include Ali Reza Sarlak, Ali Savadkouhi and Ali Sha’bani in 57, 79 and 97 weight classes each.

The 34th edition of the Asian Championships kicked off today in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Koshti Pahlevani (heroic wrestling) is a kind of traditional wrestling derived from Varzesh-e Pahlavani (heroic sports) that was a system of athletics originally used to train warriors against foreign invaders. The heroes trained by this system were called Pahlavans. However, the tradition was changed throughout the history. The most famous Iranian Koshti Pahlevani wrestler is Gholam Reza Takhti, an Olympic Gold-Medalist Wrestler and Varzesh-e Bastani practitioner.

Each year, Iran holds Takhti Cup in which freestyle wrestlers from different world countries attend.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish