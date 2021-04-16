Iran, Nakhchivan officials confer on ways to expand oil & gas ties

Ahmad Hosseini made the remarks in a meeting in Nakhchivan with Chairman of Nakhchivan Institute of Oil and Gas Supply Behrouz Azimov.

Hosseini briefed Azimov on the latest developments between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, including the recent visits of the Iranian Foreign Minister and the delegation of Iranian Parliament to Nakhchivan to develop relations with neighboring states including the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Hosseini explained Iranian principled stances in relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, especially in the recent Nagorno - Karabakh conflict which led to the liberation of the country's land.

Azimov said for his part that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a great and important country in the region and thanked Iranian explicit and strong positions in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He added that the major part of Nakhchivan requirements in the oil and gas sector is provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and fortunately, with no problems.

