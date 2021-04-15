Araghchi: No time to waste on erosive negotiations

He Further reiterated that Iran needs to see in practice the will for a logical and acceptable rush for achieving an agreement.

Today’s session lasted about two hours and it was agreed at the end that the (two) working groups for termination of sanctions and nuclear process will later this evening restart their work, said Araghchi at the end of the 18th Joint JCPOA Commission.

The top Iranian nuclear negotiator said that every country was agreed that we now need to begin serious practical work and prepare a precise list about the sanctions that the United States must terminate and the acts that Iran needs to do, and the resulting agreement that needs to be signed as soon as possible.

Today’s session was quite challenging and serious. The last week and this week developments had made today’s session a seriously challenging one in which the discussions of both sides were strongly serious, added Araghchi.

He said that Iran quite seriously presented its stands; the Natanz incidence is not an issue to be easily ignores; we expect the countries on the other side to condemn it, and this is a serious and righteous expectation.

“Besides Russia and China the European countries not only did not do so, but also in the field of sanctioning personalities added some individuals, and this strongly put under question the good will of the Europeans for us.” He reiterated.

Araghchi said that they need to prove their seriousness in negotiations. “We cannot reach a good sum-up (of the negotiations) unless the Europeans will in practice prove their good will to us, while we neither have time for lingering negotiations, nor are willing to do so, and we must see in practice a logical and acceptable rush for achieving an agreement, since otherwise we see no reason for continuing the negotiations.

The deputy foreign minister for political affairs said in response to a question of the extent of progress in preparing the list of the sanctions the need to be terminated and the moves that Iran must make, said: The lists are being prepared; our stand is that the entire sanctions need to be terminated and the list that is being prepared needs to be quite comprehensive.

“In this regard the work groups are advised to proceed more seriously. Every country, including the EU3, are agreed that we are at a phase in which there is no need to general discussions and we need to finalize the lists, after which we can continue talks on the disputes, so that the two sides’ agendas will be finalized,” he added.

Araghchi was asked whether in the field of justification any new development, or interpretation of the two sides has occurred. He said: There has been no new development in that field. Our stands are still the same and we are at the phase in which the lists for the US sanctions that need to be terminated and the moves that Iran needs to make need to be identified. In the next phase the justification tests will be defined, that are in need of their own negotiations.

The Iranian top nuclear negotiator in response to a question on how much he is optimist about reach that sum-up in this round of negotiations, said: If we were not hopeful we were not here. Everyone is agreed that this is not an easy path, and we hope in this round of the negotiations we will reach a sum-up that will be the perspective of a clear and certain resolving of the dispute, and we hope to reach it within the next few days.

“It is still too soon to judge if we will reach the resolving phase or not. Because there are difficulties and hardships in this respect, but we are all the same optimist.

In response to a question whether he thinks the 4+1G will issue a communiqué about the Natanz incidence, Araghchi said: We strongly objected to their indifference, and this was one of our challenging negotiations. Of course Russia and China adopted good stands, but the EU as a union adopted a stand that was way below our expectations. We seriously objected to their stand and today we voiced our objection to them.

Of course we do not need the stands, and their stands will not resolve any of our problems, but it shows their good will, and if they wish to prove it they need to take a clear stand. Otherwise, we have started our moves and the agency yesterday confirmed that we are enriching at 60% level, and have added 1,000 new centrifuges, said Araghchi.

He said that Iran proceeds with its moves and if the other sides, including America and the EU, will return to acting in accordance with their commitments in JCPOA, after justification of those moves well too, will return to observing our JCPOA commitments. Otherwise, we are neither in a rush, nor are insisting, and nor are we going to halt our activities in accordance with their demands.

About the time for convening the next round of the Joint JCPOA Commission, Araghchi said: The two workshops will re-start their jobs and whenever it will be necessary the Joint JCPOA Commission, too, will convene. If the convening of that session will assist the workgin groups, or we will need to listen to their reports, we will do that.

All delegations are present in Vienna, and we will convene a meeting if necessary, but otherwise when the job of the working groups will progress, we will have a new session, Araghchi added.

