President opens Ethane plant with $1b revenue a year

Rouhani was inaugurating several petrochemical projects as part of Iran’s so-called ‘third surge’ plan to increase petrochemical production capacity.

The project in question has been constructed near Parsian gas refinery in Mohr country, Fars Province south Iran. The plant would be fed by Asalouyeh facilities and produce methane and gas combinations like ethane, butane and propane.

The capital for the project has been provided through 152,000 billion in rial investment and 608 million dollars of foreign currency investment.

The project created 1,500 jobs.

Meanwhile, Zafar Afshoun, Deputy Governor General of Fars Province, said that the projects required 80,000 cubic meters of water a year and it would be provided through wells, but it was planned to be provided from the Persian Gulf in the long-term.

