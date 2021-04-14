Iran severely criticizes Europe for violating Iranians’ rights

Bagheri Kani demanded Europe to cooperate with Iran’s especial rapporteur for investigating the conditions of the Iranian prisoners in Europe.

In his letter to Secretary-General of the Council of the European Union Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen, Bagheri Kani counted some of the European anti-human measures against Iranian citizens, including German companies’ cutting ties with Iran’s Armita Teb Novin in the field of blood transfusion, avoiding services to Iranian citizens in Swedish and Spanish airports, and Danes’ lack of cooperation with an Iranian company in the field of medical equipment.

Calling these moves clear examples of crime against humanity, he urged Tranholm-Mikkelsen to make stop the European countries from violating Iranian people’s rights.

He also named Mehdi Kiasati (in the Netherlands), Mousa Bashtani (in Poland), Sajjad Shahidian (in the UK), Behzad Purghannad (in Germany), Davoud Zadehloloi (in Denmark), Jaladdin Ruhollahnejad (in France), Mohammad Boroujerdi (in Denmark), Hamid Nouri (in Sweden), and Behnam Bahrami Talaghanaki (in Switzerland) who had faced bitter experiences such as cremation, illegal detention with force, baseless detention, disappearance, and other similar inhumane actions.

Condemning the passivity of the Council of the European Union about regeneration of medieval rules and regulations by the European governments and deprivation of Iranian citizens from education, he stressed the necessity of Europe's cooperation with Iran’s especial rapporteur for investigating the conditions of the Iranian prisoners in Europe for guaranteeing restoration of the rights of Iranian nationals imprisoned in Europe.

In another part of his letter, he referred to sufferings of 31 Iranian children because of the sanctions, including Nazgol Nouri, Nima Heravi, Nazanin-Fatemeh Hemmati, Yegane Heydari, Masoumeh Inanlu, Khadijeh Rahmani, and Sahar Shamsi. These children had EB or MS.

He urged Europe to take the first step towards discovering the truth about violation of the right to life of these innocent children and oblige itself to cooperate with Iran’s High Council for Human Rights’ special representative about the negative effects of the sanctions.

Condemning the Council of the European Union for indifference against the approach of some of European countries towards spread of terrorism, especially Sweden, he criticized Europe’s silence against state terrorism of the US, an example of which is assassination of anti-terror commander General Qasem Soleimani.

The letter was delivered to the Portuguese ambassador in Tehran. Portugal is the rotational head of the Council of the European Union.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish