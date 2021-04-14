Iran admits students from 133 countries: Official

In 2013, 18,684 Iranian students were studying in Iran, which grew to 57,675 in 2020, said Afshin Akhoundzadeh, adding that about 25,000 of the students are in universities supervised by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology (4,000 with scholarship, 16,600 without scholarship, and 10,000 through the Iranian national university entrance exam), 25,000 in Azad University, and about 2,000 are studying in medical universities.

Akhoundzadeh said that 57% of the foreign students in Iran are studying at masters, 27% at bachelor’s, and 15% at doctorate levels. The remaining one percent study at other levels.

He added that most of these students major in law, Persian Literature, computer engineering, civil engineering, business administration, political sciences, English Literature, Quran and Hadith sciences, international relations, and electronics.

In 2013, 35 centers admitted foreign students, which has increased to 77 in 2021, he said.

