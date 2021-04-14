Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 14

** IRAN DAILY

-- Ramadan rituals in Iran, the colorful painting of ethnicities

Iran is teeming with various customs and traditions, and they have been designed not only for different cities and villages around the country but also for different events, either national or religious.

There is no doubt that the ancient Iranian combined any subject with their artistic taste; they tried to give an aesthetic feature to everything. Generally, human beings started rituals associated with their social lives. Human behavior, including happiness, sadness, death, birth, job, and so on, took on a new meaning with different rituals and customs, preparing communities for a better life. They promoted unity, empathy, and friendship among the people, and the crucial point was that they had been formed in systematic societies.

--COVIran Barakat vaccine production capacity to reach 20m doses in July: EIKO head

Iran‏’‏s Barakat Foundation will increase the capacity of producing its COVID-19 vaccine, known as its COVIran Barakat, to between 18 and 20 million doses by late July, said the chairman of the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO). ‎

In an address to reporters on the sidelines of his Tuesday meeting with Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki, Mohammad Mokhber added by April 21, the foundation will hand over one million doses of its vaccine to the Health Ministry, according to a press release by EIKO’s public relations office obtained by Iran Daily.

--Annual cargo transit through Iran tops 7m tons: IRICA

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said the annual cargo transit through the country’s territory in the Iranian year to March 20 topped seven million tons despite restrictions imposed at borders to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

IRICA spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said that the figure is down only 67 tons, or 0.89 percent, against the previous year.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Starts 60% Uranium Enrichment

Iran said on Tuesday it would start enriching uranium to 60% purity, higher than the program ever has before, after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, an Iranian nuclear negotiator said Tuesday.

Announcing 60% enrichment, chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi also said Iran would introduce 1,000 more centrifuge machines at Natanz, a nuclear installation targeted on Sunday that Tehran called an act of sabotage.

-- What did the South Korean PM Gain by Visiting Iran?

It is indeed strange that while evading any firm commitment to the

release of billions of dollars of Iranian money illegally frozen in South Korean banks Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun was in Iran for talks on upgrading of bilateral relations.

It is now several years that the regime in Seoul has blocked at least seven billion dollars that it owes to the Islamic Republic for vital crude oil imports that have already been used to grease the wheels of the South Korean industries for national development and to earn hundreds of billions of dollars by exporting the resulting products to various countries.

-- Lavrov: No Limit to Iran-Russia Expansion of Ties

Russia put on a united front with Iran against the United States and Europe Tuesday amid talks in Vienna on bringing Washington back into a troubled 2015 nuclear deal and removing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran and the remaining parties to the deal have been discussing how to remove the U.S. sanctions that then president Donald Trump reimposed when he quit the deal in 2018.

***TEHRAN TIMES

-- We will avenge sabotage in Natanz in the aggressor’s land, says government

Government spokesman said on Tuesday that Iran will retaliate against the sabotage attack on the Natanz nuclear facility in the right time at the aggressor’s land.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Ali Rabiei condemned the terrorist act at the Natanz nuclear site and stressed that "action against the Natanz nuclear site shows the defeat of the enemies of Iran's industrial and political progresses."

-- Iranian children’s cinema, simple but not easy to portrait

It is deceptively simple to make a film about children, but it is one of the most popular subjects for directors.

Cuteness and affection have always been an integral part of the world of children. This awe-inspiring quality catches the audience’s attention and could be a key factor in the success of a film. Centering on children’s vulnerability could raise the level of empathy and sympathy of people who tend to be more alarmed when a child is involved in a particular situation.

-- Lion-dragon alliance: a serious threat to U.S. influence in region

The signing of a 25-year cooperation document between Iran and China has become the subject of debate by many political and economic experts and scholars and even ordinary people all over Iran.

The agreement, dubbed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, covers cooperation in a variety of areas including politics, economic, security, defense, culture, agriculture, science, oil and energy, infrastructure, ICT, and health.

