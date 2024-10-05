Iraqi resistance hits Israeli targets with missiles, drones

The coalition of resistance groups said in a statement on Saturday that it had targeted three vital targets in northern occupied territories with drones.

The Iraqi resistance said the operation was undertaken in support of Gaza and Lebanon, which are under relentless Israeli bombardments.

In another statement, the group said it launched advanced Al-Arqab cruise missiles towards targets near the coastal city of Haifa and in the southern occupied territories.

The Iraqi resistance has ramped up its operations against the Zionist entity in recent weeks as the regime has opened up another front in Lebanon.

