Iran's envoy discusses Israeli pager attacks in Lebanon

Amani made the remarks in a televised interview on Saturday, noting that almost 16 days have passed since the incident, and contrary to some reports, his eyesight has not been affected.

While expressing hope that the injuries inflicted on others would be less severe, he added that he is being treated for his hand and does not have any disabling injuries.

As reported in the news, the pagers were used to provide information in times of danger, such as warning about drone attacks or bombings and indicating safe areas. This information aimed to protect people from attacks by the Zionist regime, according to Amani.

Amani also mentioned that ordinary people, including a store cashier and a school teacher, used these pagers.

He reiterated that the Zionist regime had planted explosives in pagers in cooperation with some European countries that always chant human rights slogans, as part of an espionage operation.

There are different analyses as to why they carried out this operation at that time. In any case, it was an act against the laws of war and international law and was even considered an act of mass destruction, Amani emphasized.

The Iranian ambassador stressed, "A number of the people who were injured or killed were children who were either in their possession or were in the place where the pagers existed. With the warning given to them, they went to see the message. Additionally, the device was in my office. Although I generally did not pay much attention because other members of the embassy were responsible for this task and were doing it, that day I accidentally pressed the relevant button and this pager exploded in my hands."

He added, "When I was being transferred to the hospital, I noticed the horrific crime committed by the Zionist regime, which violates all international rules."

