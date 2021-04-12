PM: unfreezing Iran’s frozen funds to benefit S Korea

South Korea should immediately release $7 billion of Iran's frozen assets in Seoul's banks aimed at resolving the impasse in Tehran-Seoul diplomatic relations, Chung Sye-Kyun said.

I have already said that this asset is Iranian money and should be returned to its owner, he said, adding that it is better to find a solution and get it back quickly.

The prime minister noted that the senior Iranian officials had expressed frustration with the impasse in the current situation and have urged a quick solution.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun arrived in Tehran on Sunday afternoon and was welcomed by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami.

