Apr 12, 2021
PM: unfreezing Iran’s frozen funds to benefit S Korea

Tehran, April 12, IRNA – South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun on Monday said that unfreezing Iran’s frozen funds will benefit South Korea.

South Korea should immediately release $7 billion of Iran's frozen assets in Seoul's banks aimed at resolving the impasse in Tehran-Seoul diplomatic relations, Chung Sye-Kyun said.

I have already said that this asset is Iranian money and should be returned to its owner, he said, adding that it is better to find a solution and get it back quickly.

The prime minister noted that the senior Iranian officials had expressed frustration with the impasse in the current situation and have urged a quick solution.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun arrived in Tehran on Sunday afternoon and was welcomed by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami.

