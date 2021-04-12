Zionists want to take revenge on Iranians for successful lifting sanctions: Zarif

Speaking during a Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Zarif tacitly took the Zionist regime responsible for the Sunday sabotage at Natanz enrichment facility in Central Iran, saying Iran will not allow the Zionists to reach their goals and will take revenge for such measures.

During the session, in which Zarif briefed the lawmakers on the last week negotiations in Vienna with other signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the foreign minister urged the need to protect the country’s nuclear facilities and scientists.

He said that the Zionist officials will receive a response by Iran making further nuclear achievements.

“If they think that we would have had the lower hand in the negotiations, they should know that this desperate act made our stance even stronger in the negotiations,” Zarif said.

He said that the negotiating parties should also know that If they used to face enrichment facilities with first generation machines, now Natanz site can be full of advanced centrifuges with several times higher enrichment capability.

