Iran, Kuwait affirm joint campaign against drug-trafficking

Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Police Chief Brigadier-General Majid Karimi mentioned the increasing volume of production of narcotics in Afghanistan and the volume trafficked from Afghanistan and Pakistan to Iran.

Iran has seized 1,150 tons of different types of narcotics in 2020 and 217 tons in the first quarter of 2021, according to Karimi saying that the drugs were mostly destined to the Persian Gulf states.

Karimi emphasized holding regular meetings and acceleration of sharing information by Iran and Kuwait, reaffirming Iran’s readiness to expand joint campaign.

He made it clear that special officers have been appointed on contact points for Iran and Kuwait.

Kuwaiti Anti-Narcotics Police Chief Mohammad Qabazard noted that a part of narcotics traffic to Kuwait pass through Iran and this necessitates increasing cooperation between the two states.

He said that Kuwait was also ready to improve interaction and cooperation between Anti-Narcotics bodies of the both countries.

