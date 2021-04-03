Iran, Afghanistan agree to renovate cross-border posts

The decision was made in a meeting which took place at Dogharoon-Islam Qala border, northeast of Iran, by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand and Afghanistan's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Meerwais Nab on April 1.

The two sides visited process of border customs posts renovation and reviewed issues related to transit and traffic.

Further, the two officials agreed to solve [border] questions solely through joint border committee.

In the meeting, the two officials exchanged views about the importance of development of trade, efforts to organize refugees commute, fight against trafficking of humans and narcotics, combat international terrorism and dispatch of humanitarian aid to alleviate sufferings of natural disasters.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish