Iran playing key role in combating narcotics

Momeni made the remarks at the cordial and interactive meeting on strengthening international efforts to fight narcotics, adding that Iran's presence at this gathering provides an opportunity for consultation aimed at boosting regional and international interactions.

Over 22 years have passed since Iran jointly cooperated with the United Nations in the field of anti-narcotics, he further noted.

Earlier, Secretary of Iran’s Drug Control Headquarters Eskandar Momeni had said that despite lockdown due to corona pandemic, Iran seized some 1,200 tons of drugs in 2020, up by 41% compared to 2019, indicating Iran's commitment to international obligations.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish