Initial progress in JCPOA Joint Commission: Russian Envoy

In a tweet on Friday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "The Joint Commission meeting in Vienna is over" adding that "The #JCPOA participants took stock of the work done by experts over the last three days and noted with satisfaction the initial progress made.".

"The Commission will reconvene next week in order to maintain the positive momentum," Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said.

The 18th meeting of the JCPOA was held on Friday in Vienna with the participation of the Deputy Foreign Ministers and Political Directors of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China, and Enrique Mora on behalf of Joseph Borrell in order to evaluate the results of the meetings of the working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues.

The first round of the JCPOA Joint Commission was held on Tuesday. The two sides agreed to establish two expert working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues consisting of all members of the Joint Commission, including Iranian experts plus experts from the P4 +1 countries.

These expert meetings discussed the technical aspects and details of issues related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues and report the outcome of their discussions to the Commission.

