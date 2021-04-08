Araghchi, Grossi hold talks on JCPOA

The IAEA chief tweeted the news on meeting with the Iranian official on the nuclear deal.

Araghchi, head of the Iranian negotiating team, has paid a visit to Vienna to participate in the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Thorough exchange with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister @araghchi on current consultations and ongoing bilateral activities in #Iran,” he tweeted.

“The @IAEAorg will continue its professional technical verification and monitoring in Iran, in support of #JCPOA and other matters,” he further noted.

