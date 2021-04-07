Rouhani highlights JCPOA as unique Agreement

Speaking during a cabinet session, the president said, “we have been witnessing a new chapter in revival of JCPOA over the past few days.”

Rouhani said that his government is proud for being able to manage the country despite tough sanctions on the country over the past three years so that “not only our friends, but also our enemies, are admitting that the maximum pressure policy has been defeated.”

The US is openly admitting that the maximum pressure policy has been defeated and is not working any more.

He said that the US administration is admitting that they have no other way but to negotiate and signal readiness to engage in direct talks if Iran is ready to do so or to negotiate indirectly through G4+1.

Referring to US failure to pass a resolution at the UN Security Council to extend Iran arms embargo, he said that Trump administration was the first US administration that became so isolated at the United Nations, the Security Council, the General Assembly, the International Court of Justice and before the public opinion as well.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish