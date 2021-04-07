Iran enrichment capacity hits 16,500 SWU: AEOI Chief

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Salehi referred to the National Day of Nuclear Technology in Iran on April 9, and said that an exhibition of achievements in this field would be held on Saturday.

He highlighted AEOI’s efforts in meeting medical needs of one million people with refractory disease and added that the organization adds to its medical products annually and collaborates with universities in this regard.

Salehi also mentioned a Iontophoresis center in Alborz province with 200 million euros of equipment which is going to be completed in three years.

He referred to another project named Tetra with 60 million euros of equipment which is dedicated to Radiopharmaceuticals, the first phase of which is going to be launched later in summer.

Iran has introduced several new centrifuges, including IR4, IR6 and IR2M, according to the official who added that Iran had an enrichment capacity of 13,000 SWU, but the number stands at 16,500 SWU today.

He underlined that Iran has a stockpile of 5 tons of enriched uranium and 57 kg of 20-percent uranium which would reach 120 kg in a year.

Iran’s yellow cake production was 4-5 tons annually which has now increased to 35 tons, as said by AEOI chief.

Salehi expressed a positive assessment of the meeting of Joint Commission of the JCPOA on Tuesday and said that Iran’s stance is clear and unchanging.

According to the official, Iran has made it clear that the US was the party who violated the nuclear deal by its ceasing participation and resuming sanction; and now, its Washington's responsibility to rejoin the deal by removing sanctions and then Iran would return to full compliance.

He also stressed that there would be no step-by-step measure for the US rejoining the JCPOA.

